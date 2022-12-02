The U.S Navy Parachute Team known as the Leap Frogs, jump from the back of a U.S. Air National Guard C-130J aircraft assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing during a local charity event above Pepperdine University, California, Feb. 12, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)
This work, Hollywood Guard and U.S. Navy's Leap Frogs partner for a charity event in the skies above Malibu [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
