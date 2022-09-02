Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633d Logistics Readiness Squadron loads cargo for 1st Fighter Wing UAE deployment [Image 6 of 9]

    633d Logistics Readiness Squadron loads cargo for 1st Fighter Wing UAE deployment

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airmen in unison push an ISU-90 cargo container into position aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 9, 2022, in support of a deployment to United Arab Emirates. Based on orders from the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the strategic intent of the deployment is for the aircraft's presence to assist the UAE against the current threat and as a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the UAE as a long-standing strategic partner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 12:42
    Photo ID: 7050015
    VIRIN: 220209-F-TL953-1319
    Resolution: 5819x3872
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron loads cargo for 1st Fighter Wing UAE deployment [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Central Command
    USCENTCOM
    US Air Forces Central
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    1st Fighter Wing

