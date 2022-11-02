NATO Secretary General addresses group at MK Air Base

Romanian and American servicemembers stand shoulder to shoulder as part of a multinational formation as they’re addressed by NATO Secretary General and

Romanian President at Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania, Feb. 11, 2022. Enhanced vigilance in Central and Southeastern Europe is a strong reflection of the will, unity and cohesion of the NATO Alliance by demonstrating readiness and multi-national operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

