    NATO Secretary General addresses group at MK Air Base [Image 3 of 3]

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Romanian and American servicemembers stand shoulder to shoulder as part of a multinational formation as they’re addressed by NATO Secretary General and
    Romanian President at Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania, Feb. 11, 2022. Enhanced vigilance in Central and Southeastern Europe is a strong reflection of the will, unity and cohesion of the NATO Alliance by demonstrating readiness and multi-national operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 05:52
    Photo ID: 7049818
    VIRIN: 220211-A-NQ624-1018
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.01 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Hometown: BRUSSELS, BRU, BE
    Hometown: POZNAN, PL
    Hometown: CONSTANTA, RO
    Hometown: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Secretary General addresses group at MK Air Base [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022
    SupportEuroPartAllies

