    NATO Secretary General addresses group at MK Air Base [Image 2 of 3]

    NATO Secretary General addresses group at MK Air Base

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Adam Manternach 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, speak with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew J. Van Wagenen, middle, Deputy commanding gerneral (maneuver) V Corps, at Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania, Feb. 11, 2022. Alongside our NATO Allies and partners, U.S. Army forces under the command of V Corps, demonstrates the readiness, capacity and resolve to deter and, if necessary, defeat aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adam M. Manternach)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 06:04
    Photo ID: 7049817
    VIRIN: 220211-A-GB659-1043
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.56 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Hometown: BRUSSELS, BRU, BE
    Hometown: POZNAN, PL
    Hometown: CONSTANTA, RO
    Hometown: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Secretary General addresses group at MK Air Base [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Adam Manternach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022
    SupportEuroPartAllies

