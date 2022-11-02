Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, speak with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew J. Van Wagenen, middle, Deputy commanding gerneral (maneuver) V Corps, at Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania, Feb. 11, 2022. Alongside our NATO Allies and partners, U.S. Army forces under the command of V Corps, demonstrates the readiness, capacity and resolve to deter and, if necessary, defeat aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adam M. Manternach)
This work, NATO Secretary General addresses group at MK Air Base [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Adam Manternach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
