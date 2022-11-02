Recruit Training Command Pass-Graduation Feb. 11, 2022

A performance division recruit conducts the recruit choir during a pass-in-review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)
