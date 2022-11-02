Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruit Training Command Pass-Graduation Feb. 11, 2022 [Image 5 of 8]

    Recruit Training Command Pass-Graduation Feb. 11, 2022

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Sailors graduating from boot camp march into Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall during a pass-in-review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 15:36
    Photo ID: 7048978
    VIRIN: 220211-N-LN782-1465
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Pass-Graduation Feb. 11, 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruit Training Command Pass-In-Review Graduation Feb. 11, 2022
    Recruit Training Command Pass-Graduation Feb. 11, 2022
    Recruit Training Command Pass-Graduation Feb. 11, 2022
    Recruit Training Command Pass-Graduation Feb. 11, 2022
    Recruit Training Command Pass-Graduation Feb. 11, 2022
    Recruit Training Command Pass-Graduation Feb. 11, 2022
    Recruit Training Command Pass-Graduation Feb. 11, 2022
    Recruit Training Command Pass-Graduation Feb. 11, 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RTC
    Recruit Training Command
    Navy
    Bootcamp
    RTC Pass-In-Review

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT