Working in snow, Cpl. Arthur Marino (Beeville, Texas) Btry A, 12th Field Artillery, 2nd Infantry Division, U.S. First Army, traces a broken field wire for splicing Dec. 25, 1944, at Camp McCoy, Wis.
This work, Fort McCoy historical photo [Image 2 of 2], by Aimee Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
