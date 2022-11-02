This month in Fort McCoy history: February 2022

75 Years Ago — Feb. 14, 1947



At 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 1947, Task Force Frost was picked up and broadcast on a nationwide hookup by the National Broadcasting Company’s “News of the World” program.



The program was made possible by the cooperation of NBC’s local affiliate, Station WKBH, La Crosse, Wis. Further air time is planned by Frost, it was learned today.



On Feb. 20, WKBH was going to broadcast a transcription of 15 minutes length, which its mobile recording team planned to cut earlier that same day. This program was to be aired at 5:30 p.m.



Col. R. W. Broedlow, commanding officer of Task Force Frost will be chief commentator on the latter program. Other voices heard will include those of Maj. Robert A. MacGregor, TFF Artillery Commander and an announcer from the TFF Public Relations Office.



It is contemplated that the long program will be a blow-by-blow description of a combined tactical problem to be held on the 20th.



75 Years Ago — Feb. 20, 1947



On Feb. 20, 1947, a recording was made of the Task Force Frost troops staging a mock battle, which was described in detail by Col. R.W. Broedlow.

The record was played at 5:30 p.m. over WKBH La Crosse. Colonel Broelow was first introduced by a public relations office announcer, and then with the sound of machine guns, rifles, and bursting shells and grenades for a background, the Task Force commander gave the radio audience a clear picture of what was happening.

During most of the 15 minutes of the broadcast, a realistic effect was created by the rattle of small arms fire and the dull roar of the 105s, 155s, and 8 inchers exploding nearby.

25 Years Ago — Feb. 21, 1997

Fiber optics connected Fort McCoy to the future with the completion of the Fiber Optic Backbone Network Fiber Optic system.

The entire project was designed so the post wouldn’t have to bury new cables every time its information needs changed. Fiber distribution nodes were installed in four major service areas.

Post personnel served by the network experienced better and faster computer service.

30 Years Ago — Feb. 14, 1992

Except for the lack of snow, about 400 members of the 11th Special Forces Group (SFG), a U.S. Army Reserve unit headquartered at Fort Meade, Md., found weather conditions suitable for their winter training Jan. 25 to Feb. 14, 1992, at Fort McCoy.

Some units attached to the 11th SFG are headquartered in areas that usually don’t experience winter weather like that found in Wisconsin, say unit members. The group’s units are located along the East Coast and in the Southeastern sections of the United States to as far west as Ohio.

“This training is particularly critical for the units located in Florida and Georgia, which don’t get many opportunities to train in cold weather conditions,” said Maj. Kurt Peppel, the 11th’s Operations and Training officer.

Peppel said the training at Fort McCoy focused on the basic skills required of light-infantry teams.

Among the tactics involved were multiple integrated laser engagement systems (MILES) on MILES training and actual live-fire exercises in a simulated environment for defense, movement to contact, attack, raids and ambushes.

