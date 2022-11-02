Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCCL’s Navy Officer recognized as Navy Medicine’s Junior Information Technology Officer of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

    NMCCL’s Navy Officer recognized as Navy Medicine’s Junior Information Technology Officer of the Year

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Michelle Cornell 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    United States Navy Lieutenant Kenneth J. Bush was recently recognized as Navy Medicine’s Junior Information Technology Officer of the Year for 2021. Bush serves as a department head and Chief Information Officer for Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s Information Management Department.

    Navy Medicine
    NMCCL

