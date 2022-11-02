NMCCL’s Navy Officer recognized as Navy Medicine’s Junior Information Technology Officer of the Year

United States Navy Lieutenant Kenneth J. Bush was recently recognized as Navy Medicine’s Junior Information Technology Officer of the Year for 2021. Bush serves as a department head and Chief Information Officer for Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s Information Management Department.



The yearly award recognizes compassion, accountability, professionalism, and leadership within the medical fields and subspecialty fields within Navy Medicine.



Lt. Bush’s award citation highlights his enormous accomplishments at NMCCL stating, “He leads a diverse department of 59 Active Duty, civilian, and contract staff members in support of 3,200 personnel. He is responsible for a network valued over $4M, an annual budget of $3.6M, at one of only three Trauma Centers in the Military Health System (MHS), and the only one in Navy Medicine.”



The Georgia native has been in the U.S. Navy for 24 years and would eventually love a billet with the cybersecurity team. Lt. Bush is grateful for the commitment of his staff and recognizes their contributions in their team effort.



“It [this award] really displays the commitment and dedication by the IT staff at this command to provide the best support possible to our staff and the care of the beneficiaries at our MTF [Medical Treatment Facility],” said Bush. “This award means we are meeting the mark…it is truly a group effort, and I am grateful to have the support of the MTF staff and leadership. It is truly an honor to lead this team.”



Lt. Bush was also recently named NMCCL’S Officer of the Year for Fiscal Year 2021.

