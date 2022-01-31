Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCSE Hosts Commander, U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Weapons Systems Support (WSS) for an Onsite Visit

    FRCSE Hosts Commander, U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Weapons Systems Support (WSS) for an Onsite Visit

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Toiete Jackson 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    220131-N-DG679-095
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 31, 2022) Cmdr. Noel Koenig (right), Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Logistics (MRO-L) Military Director, briefs Commander, U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Weapons Systems Support (WSS) Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps (left) on material stacker operations at FRCSE’s Crinkley Engine Facility. Epps recently visited the depot for an onsite tour of the facilities. All local COVID-19 protocols were followed during the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

    This work, FRCSE Hosts Commander, U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Weapons Systems Support (WSS) for an Onsite Visit [Image 3 of 3], by Toiete Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

