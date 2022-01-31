FRCSE Hosts Commander, U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Weapons Systems Support (WSS) for an Onsite Visit

220131-N-DG679-095

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 31, 2022) Cmdr. Noel Koenig (right), Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Logistics (MRO-L) Military Director, briefs Commander, U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Weapons Systems Support (WSS) Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps (left) on material stacker operations at FRCSE’s Crinkley Engine Facility. Epps recently visited the depot for an onsite tour of the facilities. All local COVID-19 protocols were followed during the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

