FRCSE Hosts Commander, U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Weapons Systems Support (WSS) for an Onsite Visit

220131-N-DG679-051

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 31, 2022) Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) Engines Product Line Civilian Director, Matthew Lindberg, explains the function of the Engines Production Control Center to Commander, U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Weapons Systems Support (WSS) Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps (left) at FRCSE’s Crinkley Engine Facility. Epps recently visited the depot for an onsite tour of the facilities. All local COVID-19 protocols were followed during the event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

