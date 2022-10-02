Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Kilby visits Gettysburg [Image 5 of 7]

    Vice Adm. Kilby visits Gettysburg

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Milham 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    Vice Adm. James Kilby, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, right, speaks with Capt. Megan Thomas, commanding officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG-64), left, during a visit to the ship, Feb. 10. During the visit, Kilby spent time with Gettysburg Sailors to discuss a variety of topics, including operational readiness, the ship’s significance, and future naval initiatives. USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe. USFFC also serves as the Navy's Service Component Commander to both U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Strategic Command, providing naval forces in support of joint missions as Commander, Naval Forces Northern Command and Commander, Naval Forces Strategic Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham)

