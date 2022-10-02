Vice Adm. Kilby visits Gettysburg

Vice Adm. James Kilby, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, meets with senior enlisted Sailors aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG-64), Feb. 10. During the visit, Kilby spent time with Gettysburg Sailors to discuss a variety of topics, including operational readiness, the ship’s significance, and future naval initiatives. USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe. USFFC also serves as the Navy's Service Component Commander to both U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Strategic Command, providing naval forces in support of joint missions as Commander, Naval Forces Northern Command and Commander, Naval Forces Strategic Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham)

