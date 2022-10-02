Urban Operations Training Facility (UDTF)

Italian Army paratroopers assigned to the 8th Genio Guastatori, Legnago Verona, Folgore Brigade and U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, during an urban operations training at caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 10, 2022. This is a bilateral training exercise between U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Italian Armed Forces, focused on small-unit tactics and building interoperability between allied forces. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

