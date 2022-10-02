Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Urban Operations Training Facility (UDTF) [Image 11 of 14]

    Urban Operations Training Facility (UDTF)

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Italian Army paratroopers assigned to the 8th Genio Guastatori, Legnago Verona, Folgore Brigade and U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, during an urban operations training at caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 10, 2022. This is a bilateral training exercise between U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Italian Armed Forces, focused on small-unit tactics and building interoperability between allied forces. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 09:05
    Photo ID: 7048153
    VIRIN: 220210-A-JM436-0060
    Resolution: 5841x3894
    Size: 6.04 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Urban Operations Training Facility (UDTF) [Image 14 of 14], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Urban Operations Training Facility (UDTF)
    Urban Operations Training Facility (UDTF)
    Urban Operations Training Facility (UDTF)
    Urban Operations Training Facility (UDTF)
    Urban Operations Training Facility (UDTF)
    Urban Operations Training Facility (UDTF)
    Urban Operations Training Facility (UDTF)
    Urban Operations Training Facility (UDTF)
    Urban Operations Training Facility (UDTF)
    Urban Operations Training Facility (UDTF)
    Urban Operations Training Facility (UDTF)
    Urban Operations Training Facility (UDTF)
    Urban Operations Training Facility (UDTF)
    Urban Operations Training Facility (UDTF)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    SkySoldiers
    THEROCK
    GarrisonItaly
    FolgoreBrigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT