'First Team' Soldiers awarded Green to Gold scholarships

Sgt. Charles M. Belcher, an information technology specialist assigned to the Fort Bragg, North Carolina, based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, is the recipient of an Army Reserve Officer Training Corps Green to Gold Division Commander’s Hip Pocket Scholarship. Belcher was one of two noncommissioned officers Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell, commanding general of 1st Theater Sustainment Command, selected for two-year scholarships.

