Sgt. Julia Elmore, a combat medic assigned to Task Force Sinai serving in Egypt, is the recipient of an Army Reserve Officer Training Corps Green to Gold Division Commander’s Hip Pocket Scholarship. Elmore was one of two noncommissioned officers Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell, commanding general of 1st Theater Sustainment Command, selected for two-year scholarships. (Photo courtesy of Capt. Arielle Weeks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 04:37 Photo ID: 7047877 VIRIN: 220207-A-RV385-001 Resolution: 1074x1345 Size: 371.53 KB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'First Team' Soldiers awarded Green to Gold scholarships [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.