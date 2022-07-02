Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'First Team' Soldiers awarded Green to Gold scholarships [Image 1 of 2]

    'First Team' Soldiers awarded Green to Gold scholarships

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Julia Elmore, a combat medic assigned to Task Force Sinai serving in Egypt, is the recipient of an Army Reserve Officer Training Corps Green to Gold Division Commander’s Hip Pocket Scholarship. Elmore was one of two noncommissioned officers Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell, commanding general of 1st Theater Sustainment Command, selected for two-year scholarships. (Photo courtesy of Capt. Arielle Weeks)

