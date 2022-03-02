VMFA 115 Formation

220203-N-NS602-1001 BAB AL MANDEB (Feb. 3, 2022) F/A-18C Hornets attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 fly in formation during a Bab Al Mandeb transit, Feb. 3. (U.S. Navy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 04:14
|Photo ID:
|7047875
|VIRIN:
|220203-N-NS602-1001
|Resolution:
|4965x3310
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|RED SEA
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|3
