    VMFA 115 Formation [Image 1 of 2]

    VMFA 115 Formation

    RED SEA

    02.03.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220203-N-NS602-1002 BAB AL MANDEB (Feb. 3, 2022) F/A-18C Hornets attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 fly in formation above guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), during a Bab Al Mandeb transit, Feb. 3. (U.S. Navy Photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA 115 Formation [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5TH Fleet
    VMFA-115

