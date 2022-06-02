What does the...MOC do?

Airmen from the 124th Maintenance Operations Flight’s Maintenance Operations Center observe flightline operations during a wing focus exercise Feb. 6, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The MOC works with the operations group to track the daily flying schedule and record the flying hours on each aircraft, monitors in-flight information, annotates scheduled and unscheduled maintenance – detailing what needs to be repaired, which shop is doing the repair and when the repair will be accomplished – amongst many other things as a hub of information for the 124th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

