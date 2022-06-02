Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What does the...MOC do? [Image 1 of 2]

    What does the...MOC do?

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 124th Maintenance Operations Flight’s Maintenance Operations Center observe flightline operations during a wing focus exercise Feb. 6, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The MOC works with the operations group to track the daily flying schedule and record the flying hours on each aircraft, monitors in-flight information, annotates scheduled and unscheduled maintenance – detailing what needs to be repaired, which shop is doing the repair and when the repair will be accomplished – amongst many other things as a hub of information for the 124th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    MOC
    Information center
    Maintenance Operations Center
    124th Maintenance Operations Flight

