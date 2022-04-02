Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho CCATT trains with Idaho Army Guard [Image 5 of 5]

    Idaho CCATT trains with Idaho Army Guard

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Medical Group’s Critical Air Transport Team train hand-in-hand with soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard’s Detachment 1, Golf Company, 1-168th Aviation Regiment on medical evacuation and helicopter extraction tactics, techniques and procedures Feb. 4, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The training not only enhances the soldier’s and Airmen’s combat readiness it enhances their domestic operations skillset. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho CCATT trains with Idaho Army Guard [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    CCATT
    1-168th Aviation Regiment

