Idaho CCATT trains with Idaho Army Guard

Airmen from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Medical Group’s Critical Air Transport Team train hand-in-hand with soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard’s Detachment 1, Golf Company, 1-168th Aviation Regiment on medical evacuation and helicopter extraction tactics, techniques and procedures Feb. 4, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The training not only enhances the soldier’s and Airmen’s combat readiness it enhances their domestic operations skillset. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Rebecca Solosabal)

