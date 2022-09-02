The Coast Guard Cutter Valiant (WMEC 621) small boat crew approaches the cutter to transfer migrants in the Caribbean Sea during a 30-day patrol Feb. 11, 2022. The Valiant crew repatriated over 200 migrants interdicted in the high seas. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 17:42
|Photo ID:
|7047428
|VIRIN:
|220209-G-G0107-1379
|Resolution:
|902x600
|Size:
|81.42 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Valiant returns home after 30-day patrol [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
