Coast Guard Cutter Valiant returns home after 30-day patrol

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    The Coast Guard Cutter Valiant (WMEC 621) crew approaches a Dominican Republic Navy vessel Aldebaran (GC-104) crew in the Caribbean Sea during a 30-day patrol Feb. 11, 2022. The Valiant crew transferred migrants to the Aldebaran crew for repatriation. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

