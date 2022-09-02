Gridley conducts a live-fire weapons qualification

INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), fire M4 rifles during a live-fire weapons qualification on the ship’s flight deck. Gridley is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

