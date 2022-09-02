Gridley conducts a live-fire weapons qualification

INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2022) Chief Gunner’s Mate Enrique Cruz, right, from Edinburg, Texas, and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class John Bondy, from Virginia Beach, Va., adjusts the iron sights on a M4 rifle during a live-fire weapons qualification aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Gridley is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 17:24
|Photo ID:
|7047417
|VIRIN:
|220209-N-JO829-1065
|Resolution:
|4796x3426
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
