    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gridley conducts a live-fire weapons qualification [Image 6 of 7]

    Gridley conducts a live-fire weapons qualification

    INDIAN OCEAN

    02.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2022) Chief Gunner’s Mate Enrique Cruz, right, from Edinburg, Texas, and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class John Bondy, from Virginia Beach, Va., adjusts the iron sights on a M4 rifle during a live-fire weapons qualification aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Gridley is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 17:24
    Photo ID: 7047417
    VIRIN: 220209-N-JO829-1065
    Resolution: 4796x3426
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gridley conducts a live-fire weapons qualification [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gridley conducts a live-fire weapons qualification
    Gridley conducts a live-fire weapons qualification
    Gridley conducts a live-fire weapons qualification
    Gridley conducts a live-fire weapons qualification
    Gridley conducts a live-fire weapons qualification
    Gridley conducts a live-fire weapons qualification
    Gridley conducts a live-fire weapons qualification

    TAGS

    Small arms
    Gridley
    M4
    Lincoln
    DDG

