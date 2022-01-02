220201-N-GB257-002 Charleston, S.C. (February 01, 2022) Maj. Gen. Eric Austin, director of the Capabilities Development Directorate at U.S. Marine Corps Combat Development and Integration, thanks members of the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic workforce in Charleston, South Carolina, on Feb. 1 for their work in rapidly developing Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) Increment 1.0 engineering development models to be compatible with the Marine Corps’ Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV). (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022