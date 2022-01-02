Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    N. CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    220201-N-GB257-002 Charleston, S.C. (February 01, 2022) Maj. Gen. Eric Austin, director of the Capabilities Development Directorate at U.S. Marine Corps Combat Development and Integration, thanks members of the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic workforce in Charleston, South Carolina, on Feb. 1 for their work in rapidly developing Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) Increment 1.0 engineering development models to be compatible with the Marine Corps’ Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV). (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 16:15
    VIRIN: 220201-N-GB257-002
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220201-N-GB257-002 [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Bullinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MADIS
