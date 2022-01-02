220201-N-GB257-001 Charleston, S.C. (February 01, 2022) A U.S. Marine looks over the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) Increment 1.0 engineering development model aboard a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during a Feb. 1 visit to Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic in Charleston, South Carolina. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 16:15
|Photo ID:
|7047293
|VIRIN:
|220201-N-GB257-001
|Resolution:
|6273x4257
|Size:
|6.31 MB
|Location:
|N. CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220201-N-GB257-001 [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Bullinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NIWC Atlantic Rapidly Develops New Air Defense System for Marines
