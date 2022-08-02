NCOs Promotion Ceremony al JTF-PR

Alondra M. Fuentes places her father Sgt. 1st. Class José Fuentes's patrol cap with the new rank of master sergeant at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 8, 2022. The Puerto Rico Army National Guard requires capable and effective noncommissioned officers to lead and instruct our soldiers in the day-to-day operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer Robles)

