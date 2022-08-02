NCOs Promotion Ceremony al JTF-PR

Capt. Javier Rosado, chaplain of the Joint Task Force of Puerto Rico, leads the invocation during the promotion ceremony at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 8, 2022. The Puerto Rico Army National Guard requires capable and effective noncommissioned officers to lead and instruct our soldiers in the day-to-day operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer Robles)
02.08.2022
02.10.2022
|7047286
|220208-Z-SJ606-1036
|5204x3469
|15.32 MB
|Location:
SAN JUAN, PR
|1
|0
