Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCOs Promotion Ceremony al JTF-PR [Image 7 of 8]

    NCOs Promotion Ceremony al JTF-PR

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Ferrer 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Capt. Javier Rosado, chaplain of the Joint Task Force of Puerto Rico, leads the invocation during the promotion ceremony at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 8, 2022. The Puerto Rico Army National Guard requires capable and effective noncommissioned officers to lead and instruct our soldiers in the day-to-day operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer Robles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 16:24
    Photo ID: 7047286
    VIRIN: 220208-Z-SJ606-1036
    Resolution: 5204x3469
    Size: 15.32 MB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCOs Promotion Ceremony al JTF-PR [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Jose Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCOs Promotion Ceremony al JTF-PR
    NCOs Promotion Ceremony al JTF-PR
    NCOs Promotion Ceremony al JTF-PR
    NCOs Promotion Ceremony al JTF-PR
    NCOs Promotion Ceremony al JTF-PR
    NCOs Promotion Ceremony al JTF-PR
    NCOs Promotion Ceremony al JTF-PR
    NCOs Promotion Ceremony al JTF-PR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    COVID-19
    Operation Strong Front
    Join Task Force - Puerto Rico
    José Ferrer Robles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT