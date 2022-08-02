Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – AF 321st CRS (Contingency Response Team) [Image 2 of 5]

    Fort Dix – AF 321st CRS (Contingency Response Team)

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    These Air Force Soldiers from the 321st CRS (Contingency Response Team) are completing pre-mobilization training on Range 38 at the Fort Dix Range Complex. Training on the M4 is part of an emphasis on preparing airmen for deployment into areas of potential combat. The M4 is a 5.56×45mm NATO, air-cooled, direct impingement gas-operated, magazine-fed carbine. It has a 14.5 in (370 mm) barrel and a telescoping stock.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 13:28
    Photo ID: 7046896
    VIRIN: 220208-O-BC272-753
    Resolution: 2400x1700
    Size: 758.42 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – AF 321st CRS (Contingency Response Team) [Image 5 of 5], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix Simulators New Jersey
    JB MDL Fort Dix Ranges Air Force New Jersey

