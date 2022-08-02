Fort Dix – AF 321st CRS (Contingency Response Team)

These Air Force Soldiers from the 321st CRS (Contingency Response Team) are completing pre-mobilization training on Range 38 at the Fort Dix Range Complex. Training on the M4 is part of an emphasis on preparing airmen for deployment into areas of potential combat. The M4 is a 5.56×45mm NATO, air-cooled, direct impingement gas-operated, magazine-fed carbine. It has a 14.5 in (370 mm) barrel and a telescoping stock.

Date Posted: 02.10.2022