Idaho OCS Field Exercise

With a early start to their training day, Officer Candidates from the Idaho Army National Guard begin a movement to engage exercise towards a suspected opposing force emplacement.



Idaho Army National Guard Officer Candidates took to the Orchard Combat Training Center this past weekend in a field exercise testing their ability to lead a squad in a series of challenges.



In the last exercise of the day, security forces for the 124th Wing of the Idaho Air National Guard participated in a joint exercise with the Idaho Army National Guard Officer Candidates with members of the U.S. Marines Corps standing in as opposing forces.



The OCS exercise was a prelude to the candidates traveling to Ft. McClellan for their final phase of OCS. Each OCS Candidate took turns leading the squad for pre engagement briefings, recon and tactics.

