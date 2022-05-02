Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho OCS Field Exercise [Image 44 of 45]

    Idaho OCS Field Exercise

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Thomas Alvarez 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    With an early start to their training day, Officer Candidates from the Idaho Army National Guard OCS begin a movement to engage exercise towards a suspected opposing force emplacement.

    Idaho Army National Guard Officer Candidates took to the Orchard Combat Training Center this past weekend in a field exercise testing their ability to lead a squad in a series of challenges.

    In the last exercise of the day, security forces for the 124th Wing of the Idaho Air National Guard participated in a joint exercise with the Idaho Army National Guard Officer Candidates with members of the U.S. Marines Corps standing in as opposing forces.

    The OCS exercise was a prelude to the candidates traveling to Ft. McClellan for their final phase of OCS. Each OCS Candidate took turns leading the squad for pre engagement briefings, recon and tactics.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 13:16
    Photo ID: 7046891
    VIRIN: 220205-Z-XK920-0002
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Idaho OCS Field Exercise [Image 45 of 45], by Thomas Alvarez, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Officer Candidate School
    Gowen Field
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Orchard Combat Training Center

