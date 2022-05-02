With an early start to their training day, Officer Candidates from the Idaho Army National Guard OCS begin a movement to engage exercise towards a suspected opposing force emplacement.
Idaho Army National Guard Officer Candidates took to the Orchard Combat Training Center this past weekend in a field exercise testing their ability to lead a squad in a series of challenges.
In the last exercise of the day, security forces for the 124th Wing of the Idaho Air National Guard participated in a joint exercise with the Idaho Army National Guard Officer Candidates with members of the U.S. Marines Corps standing in as opposing forces.
The OCS exercise was a prelude to the candidates traveling to Ft. McClellan for their final phase of OCS. Each OCS Candidate took turns leading the squad for pre engagement briefings, recon and tactics.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 13:16
|Photo ID:
|7046891
|VIRIN:
|220205-Z-XK920-0002
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Idaho OCS Field Exercise [Image 45 of 45], by Thomas Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT