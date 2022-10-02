Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E-8C Joint STARS aircraft at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia

    Photo of E-8C Joint STARS aircraft at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Self 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    An E-8C Joint STARS aircraft sits on the ramp at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 10, 2022. The primary mission of Joint STARS is to provide theater ground and air commanders with ground surveillance to support attack operations and targeting that contributes to the delay, disruption and destruction of enemy forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Self)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 11:53
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo of E-8C Joint STARS aircraft at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Michelle Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia
    Air Force
    National Guard
    Robins Air Force Base
    Joint STARS
    Go Guard

