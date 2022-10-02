Photo of E-8C Joint STARS aircraft at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia

An E-8C Joint STARS aircraft sits on the ramp at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 10, 2022. The primary mission of Joint STARS is to provide theater ground and air commanders with ground surveillance to support attack operations and targeting that contributes to the delay, disruption and destruction of enemy forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Self)

Date Taken: 02.10.2022
Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
by TSgt Michelle Self