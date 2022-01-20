NIH awards USMA, CUNY SPH grant to establish first AI, center for nutrition

Front row left to right: Lt. Col. Chris Morrell, Col. Krista Watts, Dr. Diana Thomas, Col. Grover LaPorte and Lt. Col. Andrew Lee. Back row left to right: Lt. Col. Raymond Blaine, Col. Mike Scioletti, Lt. Col. Jamie Bluman, Col. Joe Lindquist and Col. Nicholas Gist gather for a photo as members of the U.S. Military Academy team involved in a joint venture. The venture involves USMA and CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) who were awarded an estimated $8 million over five years to establish the worldʼs first artificial intelligence and computational modeling center for precision nutrition and health.

