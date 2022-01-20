Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIH awards USMA, CUNY SPH grant to establish first AI, center for nutrition

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Christopher Hennen 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Front row left to right: Lt. Col. Chris Morrell, Col. Krista Watts, Dr. Diana Thomas, Col. Grover LaPorte and Lt. Col. Andrew Lee. Back row left to right: Lt. Col. Raymond Blaine, Col. Mike Scioletti, Lt. Col. Jamie Bluman, Col. Joe Lindquist and Col. Nicholas Gist gather for a photo as members of the U.S. Military Academy team involved in a joint venture. The venture involves USMA and CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) who were awarded an estimated $8 million over five years to establish the worldʼs first artificial intelligence and computational modeling center for precision nutrition and health.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

