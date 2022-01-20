NIH awards USMA, CUNY SPH grant to establish first AI, center for nutrition

Members of the U.S. Military Academy participate in research for the worldʼs first artificial intelligence (AI) and computational modeling center for precision nutrition and health in a computer lab at West Point. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded USMA and CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) an estimated $8 million over five years to establish the center. Photo by Maj. Renee Sanjuan/Office of the Dean
