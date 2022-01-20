Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NIH awards USMA, CUNY SPH grant to establish first AI, center for nutrition [Image 2 of 3]

    NIH awards USMA, CUNY SPH grant to establish first AI, center for nutrition

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Members of the U.S. Military Academy participate in research for the worldʼs first artificial intelligence (AI) and computational modeling center for precision nutrition and health in a computer lab at West Point. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded USMA and CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) an estimated $8 million over five years to establish the center. Photo by Maj. Renee Sanjuan/Office of the Dean

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 10:09
    Photo ID: 7044760
    VIRIN: 220210-A-AB123-001
    Resolution: 960x640
    Size: 658.89 KB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIH awards USMA, CUNY SPH grant to establish first AI, center for nutrition [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NIH awards USMA, CUNY SPH grant to establish first AI, center for nutrition
    NIH awards USMA, CUNY SPH grant to establish first AI, center for nutrition
    NIH awards USMA, CUNY SPH grant to establish first AI, center for nutrition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NIH awards USMA, CUNY SPH grant to establish first AI, center for nutrition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nutrition
    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    NIH Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT