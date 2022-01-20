Members of the U.S. Military Academy participate in research for the worldʼs first artificial intelligence (AI) and computational modeling center for precision nutrition and health in a computer lab at West Point. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded USMA and CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy (CUNY SPH) an estimated $8 million over five years to establish the center. Photo by Maj. Renee Sanjuan/Office of the Dean

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 10:09 Photo ID: 7044760 VIRIN: 220210-A-AB123-001 Resolution: 960x640 Size: 658.89 KB Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIH awards USMA, CUNY SPH grant to establish first AI, center for nutrition [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.