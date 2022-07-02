PRNG supporting Operation Continue Safe in the island

Col. Victor Pérez, commander of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico, visits his soldiers with his staff at the Covid-19 testing site in Las Piedras, Feb. 07, 2022. The Puerto Rico National Guard continued monitoring the citizens' health against the Covi-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer Robles)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 07:55
|Photo ID:
|7043853
|VIRIN:
|220207-Z-SJ606-1005
|Resolution:
|5163x3442
|Size:
|8.56 MB
|Location:
|LAS PIEDRAS, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
