    LAS PIEDRAS, PUERTO RICO

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Ferrer 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Col. Victor Pérez, commander of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico, visits his soldiers with his staff at the Covid-19 testing site in Las Piedras, Feb. 07, 2022. The Puerto Rico National Guard continued monitoring the citizens' health against the Covi-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer Robles)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRNG supporting Operation Continue Safe in the island [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jose Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    COVID-19
    Operation Strong Front
    Join Task Force - Puerto Rico
    José Ferrer Robles

