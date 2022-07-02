PRNG supporting Operation Continue Safe in the island

Col. Victor Pérez, commander of Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico, visits his soldiers with his staff at the Covid-19 testing site in Las Piedras, Feb. 07, 2022. The Puerto Rico National Guard continued monitoring the citizens' health against the Covi-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer Robles)

