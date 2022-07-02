PRNG supporting Operation Continue Safe in the island

Col. Victor Pérez, Commander of the JTF-PR and Command Sgt. Maj. Cruz Octalaza talks with Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen of the Join Task Force - Puerto Rico at the municipal tracing office in Las Piedras, Feb. 07, 2022. The PRSG performed COVID-19 rapid tests dedicated to checking the health of Puerto Rico's citizens. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer Robles)

Date Taken: 02.07.2022
Location: LAS PIEDRAS, PR