Col. Victor Pérez, Commander of the JTF-PR and Command Sgt. Maj. Cruz Octalaza talks with Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen of the Join Task Force - Puerto Rico at the municipal tracing office in Las Piedras, Feb. 07, 2022. The PRSG performed COVID-19 rapid tests dedicated to checking the health of Puerto Rico's citizens. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer Robles)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 07:55
|Photo ID:
|7043852
|VIRIN:
|220207-Z-SJ606-1012
|Resolution:
|5671x3781
|Size:
|8.62 MB
|Location:
|LAS PIEDRAS, PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PRNG supporting Operation Continue Safe in the island [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jose Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
