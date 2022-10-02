Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Rolfe 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2022) Landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5 departs the well deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during well deck operations, Feb. 10, 2022. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joe Rolfe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 06:46
    Photo ID: 7043806
    VIRIN: 220210-N-SH698-1046
    Resolution: 4437x3169
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Joseph Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    11th MEU
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    Noble Fusion
    dual MEU/ARG Team

