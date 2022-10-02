USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2022) Landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5 departs the well deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during well deck operations, Feb. 10, 2022. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joe Rolfe)

