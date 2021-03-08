Sudden Response 22

2nd Lt. Ezekiel Carter, Petroleum Platoon Leader, 3rd Infantry Division, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, serves as the Liaison Officer for Task Force Logistics. He is currently tracking all capabilities for TF Log and communicating with his team to complete numerous missions. Military units comprising the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF) participated in Exercise Sudden Response January 21-27, 2022 near Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, Fort Stewart, Georgia, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Teams from Task Force (TF) Aviation, TF Logistics, TF Medical and TF Operations, rehearsed force and equipment employment, life-saving operations and web-based collaborative tools to ensure their ability to execute the Defense Support of Civil Authority (DSCA) mission they assumed June 1, 2021. The DCRF consists of about 5,200 personnel from military units located throughout the nation who come together to help fellow Americans in the event of a catastrophic crisis response.

