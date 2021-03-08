Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sudden Response 22 [Image 2 of 2]

    Sudden Response 22

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chantell Black 

    76th Operational Response Command

    2nd Lt. Ezekiel Carter, Petroleum Platoon Leader, 3rd Infantry Division, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, serves as the Liaison Officer for Task Force Logistics. He is currently tracking all capabilities for TF Log and communicating with his team to complete numerous missions. Military units comprising the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF) participated in Exercise Sudden Response January 21-27, 2022 near Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, Fort Stewart, Georgia, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Teams from Task Force (TF) Aviation, TF Logistics, TF Medical and TF Operations, rehearsed force and equipment employment, life-saving operations and web-based collaborative tools to ensure their ability to execute the Defense Support of Civil Authority (DSCA) mission they assumed June 1, 2021. The DCRF consists of about 5,200 personnel from military units located throughout the nation who come together to help fellow Americans in the event of a catastrophic crisis response.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 06:49
    Photo ID: 7043801
    VIRIN: 210803-A-CL806-410
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.86 MB
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sudden Response 22 [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Chantell Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sudden Response 22
    Sudden Response 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    us army reserve
    3id
    cbrn
    jtfcs
    sudden response
    76orc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT