Col. Ty Vannieuwenhoven, chief of plans and engagement for Task Force 76, looks along with Master Sgt. Paul Lafitaga, training management noncommissioned officer for the 76th ORC as they participate in a daily briefing with key leaders participating in the Sudden Response 22 exercise. Military units, including Soldiers from the 76th Operational Response Command, comprising the Defense Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Force (DCRF) participated in Exercise Sudden Response Jan. 21-27, 2022 near Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, Fort Stewart, Georgia, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Teams from Task Force (TF) Aviation, TF Logistics, TF Medical and TF Operations, rehearsed force and equipment employment, life-saving operations and web-based collaborative tools to ensure their ability to execute the Defense Support of Civil Authority (DSCA) mission they assumed June 1, 2021. The DCRF consists of about 5,200 personnel from military units located throughout the nation who come together to help fellow Americans in the event of a catastrophic crisis response.

