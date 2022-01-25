Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sudden Response 22 [Image 1 of 2]

    Sudden Response 22

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chantell Black 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Col. Ty Vannieuwenhoven, chief of plans and engagement for Task Force 76, looks along with Master Sgt. Paul Lafitaga, training management noncommissioned officer for the 76th ORC as they participate in a daily briefing with key leaders participating in the Sudden Response 22 exercise. Military units, including Soldiers from the 76th Operational Response Command, comprising the Defense Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Force (DCRF) participated in Exercise Sudden Response Jan. 21-27, 2022 near Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, Fort Stewart, Georgia, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Teams from Task Force (TF) Aviation, TF Logistics, TF Medical and TF Operations, rehearsed force and equipment employment, life-saving operations and web-based collaborative tools to ensure their ability to execute the Defense Support of Civil Authority (DSCA) mission they assumed June 1, 2021. The DCRF consists of about 5,200 personnel from military units located throughout the nation who come together to help fellow Americans in the event of a catastrophic crisis response.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 06:49
    Photo ID: 7043799
    VIRIN: 220125-A-CL806-964
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.24 MB
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sudden Response 22 [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Chantell Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    us army reserve
    cbrn
    jtfcs
    sudden response
    76orc
    onaway

