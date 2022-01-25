U.S. Soldier assigned to 424th Air Base Squadron and Cedric Reygaerts, fire inspector of Directorate Emergency Services, penetrate the building to find victims and evacuate them during a fire evacuation exercise, building 105 in Chièvres Air base, Belgium, Jan. 25, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

Date Taken: 01.25.2022
Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE