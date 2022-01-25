Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire evacuation exercise [Image 3 of 13]

    Fire evacuation exercise

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 424th Air Base Squadron, prepare their intervention equipment during a fire evacuation exercise, building 105 in Chièvres Air base, Belgium, Jan. 25, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 05:13
    Photo ID: 7043485
    VIRIN: 220125-A-RX599-1013
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire evacuation exercise [Image 13 of 13], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    424th Air Base Squadron
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    DES Directorate of Emergency Services

