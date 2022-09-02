PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Travion Humphrey, from Sacramento, Calif., signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 to land on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during joint exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 04:14 Photo ID: 7043443 VIRIN: 220209-N-BX791-1350 Resolution: 2403x3604 Size: 717.48 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America conducts Flight Ops during Exercise Noble Fusion. [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.