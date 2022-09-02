USS America conducts Flight Ops during Exercise Noble Fusion.

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Travion Humphrey, from Sacramento, Calif., signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 to land on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during joint exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 04:14
|Photo ID:
|7043443
|VIRIN:
|220209-N-BX791-1350
|Resolution:
|2403x3604
|Size:
|717.48 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
