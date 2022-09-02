PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Steven Crisologo, from Manila, Philippines, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), launches a MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) off of the ship’s flight deck during joint Exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 04:13 Photo ID: 7043441 VIRIN: 220209-N-BX791-1209 Resolution: 4465x2977 Size: 856.68 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America conducts Flight Ops during Exercise Noble Fusion. [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.