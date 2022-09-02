USS America conducts Flight Ops during Exercise Noble Fusion.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 9, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Steven Crisologo, from Manila, Philippines, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), launches a MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) off of the ship’s flight deck during joint Exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Exercise Noble Fusion

